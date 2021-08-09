Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 20,146 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,685,000.

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,445. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79.

