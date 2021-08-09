ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ASM International stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.47. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 12-month low of $134.88 and a 12-month high of $385.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

