Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 392,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.37. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,066. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

