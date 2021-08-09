Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGI. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE:AGI traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.47. The company had a trading volume of 105,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,445. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.07. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

