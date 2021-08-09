NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 8,106 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $92,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

