Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 964,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $374.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

