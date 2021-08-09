Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Five9 (FIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

8/9/2021 – Five9 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

8/9/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

8/5/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

7/28/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

7/28/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/20/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

7/20/2021 – Five9 had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,009. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -282.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,015.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,870,686. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

