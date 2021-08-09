mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $251,199.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,844.71 or 0.99601981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00069457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003313 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.