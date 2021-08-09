Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

