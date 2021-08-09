Kopion Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,632 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 6.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. 9,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,877. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

