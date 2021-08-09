Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

