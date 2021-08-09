Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 48.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,154 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $201.88 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

