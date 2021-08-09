Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $76,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,964 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,061. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.42. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.