Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,787 shares of company stock valued at $82,784,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

NET opened at $118.82 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.