Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 3,863 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 69,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $164.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $192.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

