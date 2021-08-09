Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 5.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $50,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $102.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

