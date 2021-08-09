SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,463 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.