Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5,925.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.95 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $216.42 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

