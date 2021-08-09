Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of LMNL opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

