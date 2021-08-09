Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 75.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after purchasing an additional 281,667 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $219.65 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

