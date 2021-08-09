Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.