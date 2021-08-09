TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 35 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML stock opened at $783.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $708.40. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $805.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

