Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00. The company traded as high as C$2,065.00 and last traded at C$2,038.53, with a volume of 2379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,038.26.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,971.75.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,879.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.251 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

