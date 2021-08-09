UpHealth (UPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

UPH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,090. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.