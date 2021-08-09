GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.84. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.44 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.57 million and a PE ratio of -49.53. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

