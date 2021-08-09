Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 412.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 45,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

