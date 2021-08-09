Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,400 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.20. 364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

