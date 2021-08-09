Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, July 5th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

MRW stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 279.30 ($3.65). 3,982,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,804. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 281.90 ($3.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

