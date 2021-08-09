U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce sales of $121.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $484.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $494.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $513.16 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $526.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:USPH traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,052. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

