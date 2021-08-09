Mining Core Coin Market Capitalization Hits $17,234.33 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $17,234.33 and $4.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00144192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,415.04 or 0.98627411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.00770234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

