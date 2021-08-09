Crowny Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $124,068.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00143990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.28 or 0.99875542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00777557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

