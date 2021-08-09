Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Hits $692,856.52

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $692,856.52 and $19,379.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00028083 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.