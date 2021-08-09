Zano (ZANO) One Day Volume Tops $149,479.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Zano has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $26.69 million and approximately $149,479.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00005385 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.60 or 0.99653676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.45 or 0.01049903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00342027 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00368395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,792,898 coins and its circulating supply is 10,763,398 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

