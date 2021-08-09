Jetcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $792,939.73 and $1.05 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00821367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00105058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.