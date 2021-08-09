Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

