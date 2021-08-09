Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.80.

TSE POW traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 93,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,479. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.95 and a 1 year high of C$41.76. The firm has a market cap of C$28.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.54. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

