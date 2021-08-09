Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AX.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of AX.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.53. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.