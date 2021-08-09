Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €73.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.67 ($104.31).

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €89.14 ($104.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,384 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.75. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

