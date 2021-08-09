PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26.

