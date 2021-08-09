Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.79). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $7.72 on Monday. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $322.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

