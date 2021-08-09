Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is ($0.21). Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of HCC opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $972.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

