Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 129,473 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $48,499,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.