Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 24th

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ENBL opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

