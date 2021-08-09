CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.07.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

