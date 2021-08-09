QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher stock opened at $307.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

