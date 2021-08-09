Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $537.96 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $537,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $28,832,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

