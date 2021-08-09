Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

