Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,630,000 after buying an additional 527,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 49.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 931,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

