Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $55.80 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

