NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,867 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $250.34 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.